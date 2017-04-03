Plans Move Ahead For a Proposed Senior Living Center

The Towamencin Township Supervisors last week granted preliminary plan approval for a three story facility near Towamencin Avenue and Forty Foot Road.

It will have more than 225 suites including 79 for residents that need assisted living care and another 34 for those with Alzheimer’s disease. Township Supervisor Dan Littley says the senior living facility will have a positive effect on the community.

“In a number of ways it’s going to a building that’s going to have to pay taxes and you’ll see employment from many floors, all the way up to nursing professionals.”

The Township Supervisors must still grant final plan approval for the project before the developer can apply for building permits.