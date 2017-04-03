Weintraub Will Seek Death Penalty in Grace Packer Murder

A couple accused of murdering a 14 year old girl will face the death penalty.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub made the announcement Friday after murder suspect 44 year old, Jacob Sullivan of Horsham waived his preliminary hearing. Weintraub says, Sullivan and his girlfriend, 42 year old, Sara Packer, adoptive mother of the victim, Grace Packer, brutally beat and raped the teen in July. Grace packer was reported missing by Sara Packer while they were living in an Abington Township home. Hunters found the teen’s body in Luzerne County in October. Investigators say Sullivan and Packer took the teen to a home in Quakertown where they are accused of carrying out Grace Packer’s murder. Trial for Sullivan and Packer has been scheduled for next March.