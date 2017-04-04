Bannon: F.B.I Website Available to Report Scam Websites

Bucks County’s Consumer champ, Mike Bannon says, for anyone who has come across a scam website or has been scammed by a website, there’s a resource now available from the F.B.I. to report any incidents encountered over the internet.

Bannon say there are two ways consumers can file a report with the F.B.I.

“The website is www.ic3.gov and spam e-mails can be forwarded to spam@uce.gov.

Bannon, director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.

