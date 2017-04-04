Cosby Case: Prescreening Denied, Drug Testimony Pending

In Montgomery County Court Monday, the hearing included oral arguments about the admissibility as evidence of an excerpt of a book written by Cosby, where he describes as young men, he and his friends would slip unknowing girls an aphrodisiac called “Spanish Fly.”

There were also arguments about testimony Cosby gave in a deposition during the civil suit brought against him by his alleged victim Andrea Constand. Judge Steven O’Neill took those arguments under advisement and promised written rulings later. Judge O’Neill did rule from the bench that the standard 16 question form would be used to screen potential jurors when they are selected from the Pittsburgh area next month. The trial is scheduled to begin on June 5th. Judge O’Neill expects the trial to last two weeks.