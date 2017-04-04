Pa. and Feds Helping Disabled with Financial Stability

A program developed to offer financial stability for Pennsylvanians with disabilities is available.

The program is called, ABLE, or Achieving Better Life Experiences. The program allows families of disabled citizens to create a tax free savings account, much like a college tuition plan. Pa U.S. Senator Bob Casey, who crafted Federal legislation creating ABLE, says the intent of the program is to provide financial security.

“For anyone with a disability, so that you can save for that individual and they can save for themselves, year after year after year, so that when they become an adult they can use that account to live their lives.”

ABLE will be administered through the office of state Treasurer Joe Torsella. State Senator Lisa Baker who sponsored the bill which developed Pennsylvania’s ABLE program, says its goal is to brighten the lives and provide a sense of hope for disabled Pennsylvanians and their families.