D.C. Think Tank Calls For Immigration Reduction

A Washington, D.C. think tank is calling for a reduction in the number of immigrants entering the United States.

Executive Director For The Center of Immigration Studies, Mark Krikorian was a guest Tuesday morning on the WNPV program Regarding Your Money with Host, George Toth.

“Immigrants aren’t all that different from today than they were 100 years ago. The difference is the opportunities for upward mobility are far fewer and making a wage and being able to advance the way immigrants did 30 to 40 years ago has diminished.”

Krikorian, whose parents were immigrants, bases the Center’s assessment on the growing number of immigrants who are coming to an already overcrowded employment market.