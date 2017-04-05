Depression and Anxiety Event Scheduled in Lansdale

The PennSuburban Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Abington Jefferson Health Lansdale Hospital, will hold an event called “Six Degrees of Depression and Anxiety, Could You Be Connected or Affected.” Jerry Lawson, with the Chamber of Commerce, is the moderator of the event.

Lawson says the free event is happening Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

“Our sponsors have been very generous. Merck and Abington Jefferson Health in terms of making this program available. We just like people to come out and learn a little bit about the services that are available to them and their families because it affects all of us. I’ve personally seen the affect it’s had on my family. It affects us at work, our finances, friends, and health. We want people to know there is support.”

Lawson says, there’s pre-registration from 5:30 to 6pm Thursday at Abington Jefferson Health Lansdale hospital.