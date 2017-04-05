New Drug Available for MS Patients

The symptoms vary from person to person, but people who suffer from multiple sclerosis often feel numbness in their legs or arms or have problems with balance.

There’s a new drug for people suffering with MS.

“The new treatment is for the relapsing kind and the progressive kind of MS.

That’s Dr. Edward Fox, a Texas based neurologist.

“This a medication that’s given intravenously at a doctor’s office. It’s called Ocrevus and it’s now going to be available for people with multiple sclerosis and all healthcare providers are being made aware of this new medication.

Dr Fox was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday morning

