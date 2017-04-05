Taxpayers Oppose Move to Close Two District Courts in Bucks

The Bucks County Court System has singled out two district courts for closure, Perkasie and Lower Southampton.

According to records from the Bucks County Court System, cases in Bucks County have been falling off. In addition to the number of cases dropping, Perkasie District Judge Charles Baum is retiring at the end of the year and Lower Southampton Judge John Waltman has been indicted on money laundering charges. But now there’s pushback from citizens to keep both courts open. Taxpayers in both communities say, people would have to travel to other courts, which raises time and money issues and police officers will often have to travel to different courts, leaving their jurisdictions shorthanded. A petition and Facebook page have been started over the issue. Residents in those communities have also stated that judges will be hearing their cases that have not been voted in by residents in Perkasie and Lower Southampton if the State Supreme Court grants the request of the Bucks County Court system.