Lansdale Officials Apply For 550,000 Grant

Lansdale officials are applying for a Montgomery County Community Development Block Grant that would be used for the reconstruction of East 3rd Street between Broad and Ridge Streets.

The grant is Federal money administered by the County and must benefit neighborhoods where the median household income is low to moderate. Borough Manager Jake Ziegler explains the scope of the project.

“It entails looking at the public infrastructure and utility infrastructure on the street. It includes storm sewer, sanitary sewer, ADA accessibility ramp, upgrades to curb and sidewalks and then ultimately, resurfacing of the street.”

The Borough is hoping to get 550,000 for the project and should hear back from County Officials about the status of the application in July or August.