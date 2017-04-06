Mandatory Minimum Sentencing Bill Passes in Pa. House

A bill crafted by Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens, to bring back mandatory minimums for certain crimes, is a step closer to the Governor’s desk after passing in the State House Wednesday.

Stephens cites the opioid crisis as one of the reasons mandatory minimum sentencing is needed.

“With the loss of mandatory minimums, the folks who are out there supplying the heroin are getting less time and are back out on the street sooner. We need to end that and pass this bill.”

The bill would also impose a minimum sentence for particular crimes, including crimes carried out with a gun, drug offenses involving children, and violence against the elderly. The bill now heads to the Pa. Senate for consideration.