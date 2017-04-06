North Penn Water Authority Flushes Its Fire Hydrants

The North Penn Water Authority is currently conducting its fire hydrant flushing throughout the townships and boroughs it serves.

Executive Director, Tony Bellitto says, the North Penn Water Authority has 34,000 customers.

“We started at the beginning of April and we run through Memorial Day. We do maintenance on every one of our hydrants and there 3,500 hydrants in the system. We always want to make sure the hydrants are good to go when they’re needed and at this time of year we can rid the hydrants and system of any sediment buildup.”

Bellitto says, some residents may see some slight discoloration of their water, but he adds, running their water for a few seconds should bring back clear water. The hydrant flushing is conducted at night to avoid any inconvenience to customers. Bellitto was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday morning.