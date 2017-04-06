Pa. Drivers Concerned If Marijuana is Ever Legalized

Medical marijuana is now legal in Pa. and there is a growing number of citizens and elected officials who believe the substance should be legalized for recreational use for a variety of reasons.

A new AAA East Central study shows that drivers are not high on the move.

“72 percent of Pennsylvania drivers say they are somewhat or very concerned about the dangers posed by others driving under the influence of marijuana should it be legalized for recreational use. In addition to that an overwhelming 92 percent of those surveyed consider someone driving after using illegal drugs, a serious threat to their safety.”

That’s AAA East Central Legislative Affairs Director Theresa Podguski, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday.