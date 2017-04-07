Boyle Calls on Congress to Meet Over Syrian Crisis

13th District U.S Congressman Brendan Boyle says while President Trump ordered an attack on the Syrian airbase that carried out a chemical bombing, the President has the authority to launch limited strikes.

Boyle cited two events.

“President Reagan bombed Libya after the bombing of a commercial aircraft and President Clinton ordered air strikes after he discovered that Saddam Hussein was trying to kill President George H. Bush.”

But Boyle feels congress should meet as soon as possible

“We need to debate and discuss the situation in Syrian and vote on a plan.”

Boyle was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday morning

