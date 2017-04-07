Casey: Gorsuch is qualified, But Out of Touch

Pa. U.S. Senator Bob Casey says the conservative approach on the nation’s highest court with the likely confirmation of Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch Friday will result in rulings that do not benefit the people.

Casey says, while Gorsuch has the experience, integrity and temperament, he falls short in looking out for citizens.

“This leads him to come down disproportionately on the side of powerful interests, against workers in many cases, consumers in other cases.”

Casey adds, the Supreme Court is already an ally to big corporations with the rulings of Chief Justice John Roberts.