Republicans Take Charge to Move Gorsuch Forward

Neil Gorsuch is likely to be confirmed to the Supreme Court Friday. Legal scholar, Randy Barnett was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday.

“Judge Gorsuch is someone you call an originalist, he calls himself an originalist. This means he believes that the meaning of the constitution remains the same until it’s properly changed. The meaning remains the same since it was enacted until it’s properly changed by amendment. Justice Scalia was an originalist, Gorsuch is an originalist. So in that sense it’s the same. I’m looking for Judge Gorsuch to be a little more skeptical about claims of government power that Justice Scalia might have been.”

Barnett is a law professor and the Director of the Constitution Center at Georgetown University