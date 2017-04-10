April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Various treatments are available for people who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Dr Brian Kopell, a New York City neurosurgeon says, there are two primary ways Parkinson’s is currently being treated. Dr. Kopell says, Parkinson’s disease develops when the brain stops producing dopamine.

“That’s the group that is not in patients brains with Parkinson’s and so we give them back dopamine essentially with medication. But eventually within for or five years of having the disease it becomes problematic and we have to treat the brain differently and that’s where deep brain simulation comes in and in essence you can think of deep brain simulation as a pacemaker for the brain.”

Dr Kopell says, the brain implant is a minimally invasive surgical procedure. Dr Koppel was a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition.