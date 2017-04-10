Councilman: Perkasie District Court Vital to Borough

The proposed closing of Perkasie District Court by the President Judge of Bucks County Courts is not going over too well with citizens and a Borough of Perkasie Councilman.

Scott Bomboy says, the move will impact public safety and costs.

“It’s the court where Police go to get warrants, which is critical to our cops. They would now have to go New Britain or Quakertown. We subcontract with Sellersville, we take care of their Police coverage. It will take Police out of rotation to go further to a district court.”

Bomboy, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, urges citizens to call their state elected officials to try to reverse the decision, although according to Bomboy, the process does not provide for public comment. He says, the State Supreme Court usually grants the request of the President Judge on court closures.