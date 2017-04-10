Montco. Hires New Director of Voter Services

The Salary Board last week approved the transfer of long time county employee, Karley Sisler from a management position within the I.T. Department into the leadership post at Voter Services.

Sisler stepped up to help out in voter services last fall after the resignation of two high ranking officials there. Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh expects no issues with the change at the top of the department.

“Voter Services and I.T. actually work closely together and so the transition should be a pretty smooth one in terms of the voter services side of it.”

Arkoosh adds, that a plan is taking shape to cover the management duties Sisler used to perform in the I.T. Department. Sisler will earn 91,000 dollars in her new post, a 5,500 raise.