Sherpinsky, Kerr Not Running This Fall For NP School Board

Two key members on the North Penn School Board will not look to be re-elected.

Board President Vince Sherpinsky and Board Vice President Tim Kerr will not run for the board in the fall. Montgomery County Voter Services released a list of candidates for the fall, Sherpinsky and kerr were not on the list. Sherpinsky and kerr have both publicly stated that the district is good shape moving forward. Kerr says, after 16 years it’s time for someone else to have a chance with imput. Sherpinsky, who started on the Board in 1997, says the district is in better shape now compared to when he first started. Sherpinsky also says, the care of a family member has now become a top focus, requiring more of his time.