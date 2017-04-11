Bannon Offers Advice When Buying From Big Box Stores

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon has a reminder for consumers in the wake of the announcement that hhgreg is closing all of its stores.

Bannon says, whether it’s hhgreg or another large store, consumers should be aware of the type of warranty they offer.

“If you’re going to purchase something from a big box store, you want to think about the longevity of that particular store. Given the current unsteady retail climate, if you have any gift certificates, you should use them immediately. Another things that folks should think about are warranties, particularly the extended warranties that businesses offer. Go with the manufacturer warranty, not the store warranty.

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning, is the Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection.