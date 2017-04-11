Golf Recession Hits Close to Home

The sport has been in decline since its peak during the Tiger boom in the 90’s.

The Host of The Traveling Golfer, Tony Leodora was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon.

“The old equity clubs are rally struggling. We’ve seen a number of them get bought this year alone. For example, Philmont and White Manor were just purchased by a management company out of California, Century Golf, they were going to go under. Same thing with Meadowlands County Club in Blue Bell for many years, it was bought by Bruce Goodman, the owner of the Blue Bell Inn. The name has recently been changed to Blue Stone Country Club. He’s making their clubhouse to his banquet facility. North Hills Country Club was just recently bought from Club Corp. They are a huge national company.”

Leodora says, 10 courses have closed in Montgomery County in recent years and two others, one on Whitpain and one in Horsham are expected to close in the next year or so.