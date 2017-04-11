Three Teens Arrested in Month Long Armed Robbery Spree

Three teen are behind bars in connection with nine armed robberies at 7 Eleven stores in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties.

Police used surveillance video to charge 18 year old Nazear Newton of Huntingdon Valley, Quentin Archie and Phillip Coleman Jr. both 19 from Philadelphia. Upper Dublin Township and Whitpain Township Police arrested the trio on February 21st after a robbery at a 7 Eleven in Ambler. Police say, the month long robbery spree started on January 21st. The three teens face a list of charges. The teens are being held after failing to post 100,000 each. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office will prosecute the teens. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and F.B.I also assisted in the investigation.