Toepel to Host Mobile Job Lab

There’s an opportunity to make your best presentation if you’re on the job hunt.

Montgomery County State Rep. Marcy Toepel will host a mobile job lab this Thursday.

“It’s happening from 10am until 2pm at my District office, 1885 Swamp Pike, Suite 107, Gilbertsville.

Toepel SAYS the mobile job lab is happening in partnership with the Tri-County Community Network’s Mobile Job Lab. Volunteers will help job seekers prepare for potential employment in a variety of ways.

“The volunteers will help job seekers draft cover letters and resumes, create an email address and set up a LinkedIn account. They will also assist residents with their interview techniques.”

Toepel says, registration is required by calling her office at 610-323-3299

