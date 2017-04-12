Attorney Accused of Stealing From Special Needs Clients

A disbarred attorney from Lower Providence Township is free on bail after his arraignment on multiple counts of fraud and theft.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele Tuesday told reporters 45 year old, Patrick Bradley stole more than 116,000 from trusts that he set up for five special needs clients.

“The defendant executed special need trust agreements for five victims making himself sole trustee of those accounts. Then he used theses accounts for own benefit. The funds lost from these trust accounts are in the amount of 116,340.”

Steele also said Bradley took an additional 30,000 from clients for legal work he did not do. Steele was joined at the news conference by Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis. She is the Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Lawyers Fund for Client Security.

“This fund does not receive tax dollars. Its sole source of revenue is an annual fee charged to active status attorneys, which consists of 70,000 attorneys throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Pennsylvania Lawyers Fund for Client Security gets its money from a 75 dollar fee lawyers pay every year.