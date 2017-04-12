Jury Selection in Cosby Case Scheduled For May 22nd

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill signed an order Tuesday which sets a date of May 22nd for jury selection in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case.

12 jurors and six alternates will be picked to hear the trial, scheduled for June 5th in Montgomery County Court. Jury selection will take place at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Judge O’Neill has not yet ruled on a defense request to have all testimony relating drugs removed from the trial, including Cosby’s deposition in the civil case filed by Constand where Cosby admitted to using Quaaludes when he had sex with women in the past. The defense also wants a book Cosby authored where he talks about the use of Spanish Fly on women removed from testimony. The defense asked for a more thorough process of prescreening jurors, but Judge O’Neill ruled that potential jurors will receive the standard trial questionnaire.