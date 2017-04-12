Man Injured After His Motorcycle Collides with Car

The intersection of Park Avenue and Route 309 in Quakertown was the site of a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Police say, the motorcycle collided with a car just after 7pm Tuesday. A man driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries to his legs, but was conscious when he was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital. The driver of a Mazda involved in the crash stopped until police arrived and cooperated with the investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver of the car.

