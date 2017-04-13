Lansdale Man Accused of Using Dead Infant’s Identity

44 year old, Jon Vincent, of the 100 block of West 6th street in Lansdale has been charged with one count each of social security fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The U.S Department of Justice, who filed the charges, say Vincent broke out of Texas halfway house in March of 1996 after serving time behind bars. Federal officials say Vincent was found guilty of indecency with a child in Texas. Just after his escape, Vincent is accused of going to a cemetery to find someone with a birth date near his own so he could take over that person’s identity. The person he picked on was Nathan Laskoski, a two month old infant who passed away in December of 1972, according to court records. Vincent was then able to obtain a copy of Laskoski’s birth certificate, allowing him to apply for a social security number in Laskoski’s name sometime near June of 1996. Vincent had been living under the name while living in Texas and two other southern states. Vincent current address links him to Lansdale. The Feds says Vincent moved to Pennsylvania in 2003. Records show he also lived in York and Pittsburgh.