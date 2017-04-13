Man Accused of Bizarre Attack in Hatfield Township Home

It’s a scene right out a horror film and despite a Protection From Abuse order, the reality in this case is the P.F.A failed to work.

According to Hatfield Township police a man, identified as 36 year old, Jason Beck, broke into his estranged wife’s home late Monday night on Fairview Avenue and hid in her bedroom closet. Police say when the woman and her boyfriend went to bed, Beck emerged from the closet with a bat, knife and mace, spraying them and stabbing the man in the leg and hitting him with the bat. Beck is also accused of punching the woman in the face multiple times. They were treated at an area hospital. Beck is behind bars on 500,000 bail. Three children in the home were not harmed.