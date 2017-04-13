New Book Examines Most Difficult Post in White House

The Gatekeepers, How The White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, is a new book released by filmmaker and author, Chris Whipple, a guest on WNPV’S Comment Please By Univest Wednesday.

While the new effort does not cover the Trump Administration, Whipple pointed out the dysfunction in the Trump White House and the inability of White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus on two key issues on WNPV Wednesday afternoon.

“No competent White House Chief would allow an executive order on immigration without being vetted by the departments that have to enforce it. I idea of repealing and replacing Obamacare right out of the blocks was obviously a lose lose proposition and any White House Chief should have seen that coming and persuaded the President to try something else first. James Baker did that with Ronald Reagan when Reagan wanted to reform social security. Baker told Reagan no, because it’s the third rail of American politics and if you touch it, you’ll be electrocuted.”

Whipple says, James Baker, White House Chief of Staff for Ronald Reagan, was among the best ever in performing the Chief of Staff duties. Whipple says, because of the pressure, people in the position of White House Chief of Staff last an average of 18 months.