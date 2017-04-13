Steele: Man Abused His Children, Wife For Several Years

A Lower Providence Township man is being held at Montgomery County prison after being charged with multiple counts of assault and endangering the welfare of children as well as several other offenses stemming from the alleged abuse of his two children over a period of several years.

Investigators say 44-year-old Joseph Myhre of Greensway Circle punched, kicked and beat his son and daughter and also strangled them to the point where they would pass out. The children would often scream out in pain and District Attorney Kevin Steele says, that may give some of the residents in the neighboring town homes cause to take a hard look at themselves in the mirror.

“I think now that the actions have come out, sure there’s a lot of people who wish they had done more, but we’ve got to understand in these cases it’s often hidden and the abuse continues for periods of time.”

Myhre faces a preliminary hearing on April 19th. The alleged child abuse came to light after the wife of the suspect checked herself into Einstein Medical Center with a fractured skull.