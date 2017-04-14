Accused Rooftop Burglars Arrested.

Two bandits are behind bars, charged with entering five businesses through the roof from February 6th to March 5th.

44 year old, Jose Venegas and his 17 year old accomplice are accused of burglaries at two businesses in Norristown, one in Montgomery Township and Hatfield Township, but their big score was 82,000 in jewelry at an Upper Merion Costco. One of the juvenile’s sneakers proved to be a key in solving the case. Venegas is behind bars on 99,000 bail. The 17 year old is also in custody. Police also used video surveillance to solve the burglaries.