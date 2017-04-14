Bucks Lawmaker Crafts Bill on Recovery Homes

Bucks County state Rep. Tina Davis has authored a proposal that would develop a certification program for recovery homes.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has established requirements for houses funded with state dollars. Davis feels additional oversight is needed.

“Our problem here, along with the opioid epidemic, is we have over 100 recovery houses that are not registered or licensed.”

Davis says, the bill would put in place specific standards for recovery homes, including daily drug testing, attending meeting, having a manager in the homes 24 hours a day, along with safety upgrades.