Move to Get “Worship” Put Back on Township Welcome Sign

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale supports a move to restore the Whitemarsh Township welcome sign.

Gale says, in the past the sign showed the phrase, a great place to live, work and worship. Gale says, over the years they removed the word worship. Gale says, one of the supervisors, Jim Totten, the only Republican on the Board of Supervisors, is trying to get worship put back on the sign.

“It never went up for a vote. Only one can assume that’s why they’re canceling meetings. They already canceled two Supervisor meetings.

Gale adds, hundreds of lawn signs have been handed out with the original message. Gale was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday.