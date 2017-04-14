Office and Warehouse Development Possible For Towamencin

A major office and warehouse development could be in the works between Allentown, Fretz and Wambold Roads in Towamencin.

The Township Supervisors reviewed sketch plans that showed four buildings totaling more than 670,000 square feet. Attorney Carl Weiner represents the developer.He says currently there isn’t much on the 40 acre construction site between the Peco right-of-way and Wambold Road:

“It’s currently vacant. The idea now is to get input from all parties from the beginning, including Township consultants and the Planning Commission as well as the Board of Supervisors. Based on that input that will give us information we can use when we come in with fully engineered plans.”

The current marketing plan calls for the four buildings to be occupied by ten tenants.