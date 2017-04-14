State Rep Concerned About Funds For Pre-k in Budget

The Republican proposed budget in Harrisburg includes an increase of 25 million dollars for pre-k programs.

Montgomery State Rep. Mary Jo Daley disputes that amount.

“The Republicans cut funding pretty drastically. I think it’s 65 million dollars out of the early education. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Daley hosted a meeting of the house democratic policy committee this week, focused on funding for early childhood programs. The Republican plan comes in at 50 million dollars less than the budget proposed by governor wolf. The GOP plan also cuts 28 million dollars from child care programs.