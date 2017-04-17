Abington Twp. Woman Driving For Uber Still Missing

The mystery of what happened to a missing Uber driver continues.

Police are searching for a 45-year-old Abington Township woman who last spoke with family members while she was working as an Uber driver. Krysten Laib, who was working some extra hours as a side job, was last seen about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 11th in Philadelphia. According to reports, Laib was picking up a customer in the Pennypack Park area of Northeast Philadelphia, near Nazareth Hospital. Laib was driving an olive green 2003 Subaru Legacy with a Pennsylvania license plate of HJA-8582. Laib is white with blue eyes and blond hair. Laib is five feet, four inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Abington Township Police at 267-536-1100. Krysten’s mother says, it’s not at all like her daughter not to call her. Krysten Libe, a nurses aide, was studying to become a nurse.