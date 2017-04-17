Lansdale Mayor Likes The Direction For Downtown Area

Lansdale Mayor Andy Szekely is hopeful the new Septa Parking Garage and potential development of the Madison Lot will help change the face of the downtown area.

Szekely is encouraged by a Facebook site called, The Citizens For The Revitalization of Lansdale.

“And that is constantly hopping with ideas for what will stimulate downtown Lansdale. There’s been talk of a movie theater, bringing back bowling, some sort of cabaret.”

Szekely, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday, says he likes the idea of those potential businesses, but not from a Borough perspective. He says, the Borough didn’t fair too well when it tried to run a business when it purchased the 311 Arts building.