Septa’s New Parking Garage in Lansdale Opens

For a long time finding parking if you used the Lansdale Train Station was a problem. Septa’s new parking garage in Lansdale opened Monday with a ribbon cutting early this morning.

Septa General Manager, Jeff Knueppel.

“It’s just such a great situation now that’s not going to be a concern for people whether they come in at rush hour or two in the afternoon for some kind of fun event in Philadelphia, they’ll be able to get a parking spot And I think that’s a big deal. We’ll have 800 spaces there. We also have the connector pedestrian bridge that leads to the Madison Lot.”

The 42 million dollar project to construct the new five story parking structure began in 2015. It’s located behind the septa train station.