Updated Plans For The Development of The Madison Lot

The Lansdale Borough Planning Commission will take up the issue Monday evening.

Equus Capital Partners unveiled its most recent vision for the downtown site at the Borough council work session earlier this month. It includes more than 180 apartment units and about 22,000 square feet of retail space in seven buildings adjacent the Septa Train Station. Borough Council Member Leon Angelichio says Lansdale residents need to be at this meeting.

“Ya know, a lot of times we hear from residents that say, I had no idea what was happening, I wasn’t sure, I didn’t know what was going on. This is a project of unprecedented proportion in this Borough, It’s huge.”

The Planning Commission could make a recommendation regarding approval of the project Monday night. Borough Council would consider that recommendation while determining if the project should be allowed to move ahead.