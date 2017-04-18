Anti-Taxation Group Has Message For Pa. Lawmakers

Americans For Prosperity, a group that calls for less taxation and controlled spending is taking its message to state lawmakers in Harrisburg.

Beth Anne Mumford is with Americans For Prosperity.

“We are advocates for less government and lower taxes. We have college kids and retirees who are looking for ways to make sure Pennsylvania has a sustainable future.

About 200 members of Americans for prosperity will meet with Pa. lawmakers Tuesday in Harrisburg. Mumford was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.