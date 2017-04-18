Bannon: Watch Out For Price Creep

The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection has been getting calls from consumers of late concerning their bills for the combo package of internet, phone and cable.



Director, Mike Bannon says, it’s called Price Creep

“Your bill creeps up and suddenly a year later you realize you’re paying a price that’s much more than you first agreed to pay.”

While it may be an unethical business practice, Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday says, price creep is not illegal. He adds, consumers should threaten to take their business to another provider if they’re not satisfied with the company’s response.