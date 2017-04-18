Upper Dublin Township Man Awaits Sentencing on Drug Plea

51 year old, Dominic Cerminara, was arrested in 2015. He’s now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to dealing crystal methamphetamine in the North Penn area.

Cerminara pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. According to court records, Cerminara was taken into custody in May of 2015 after a combined probe by Pennsylvania State Police and Hatfield Township Police into his drug dealing business. Arrest information shows, police brought in a secret informant to make a controlled drug purchase from Cerminara. His sentencing date has been set for July 6th.