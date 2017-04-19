Crash in Towamencin Twp Fatal For 52 year old Man

A man is killed in a two vehicle crash in Towamencin Township just after midnight Tuesday.

Towamencin Township Police Chief, Tim Dickinson.

“There was a vehicle traveling north on Bustard Road and it entered the intersection of Sumneytown Pike, where it struck an eastbound vehicle. The impact caused the one vehicle to overturn and unfortunately the driver was partially ejected and killed.”

Dickinson says, the victim was a 52 year old Lansdale resident. His name is being withheld until family can be notified.

