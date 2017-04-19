Lansdale Man Sentenced in Fatal Church Shooting

In sentencing 46 year old Mark Storms 10 to 20 years behind bars for the shooting death of Robert Braxton the Third at Keystone Fellowship Church in Montgomery Township, the judge told Storms he was unjustified in his actions and that he’s a danger to society.

The April 24th 2016 incident started when Braxton become angered over a seat he wanted to use in the church. Storms soon entered the dispute. Braxton, according to reports, punched storms several times. Storms then pulled out his gun, shooting Braxton, who died a short time later at the hospital. Storms was found guilty in November. A jury did not agree WITH Storms that he was defending himself.