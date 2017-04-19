Sunoco on Valley Forge Road Held Up.

A woman, suspected of an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station, 710 Valley Forge Road, is still at large.

Towamencin Township Police say, the woman entered the Sunoco just after 6am Monday told the clerk she was armed with what looked like a gun. The object was concealed under her shirt. The woman robbed an unknown amount of cash from the Sunoco and fled in a red sedan north on Valley Forge Road. The suspect is described as a white female in her 40’s with black hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Towamencin Township Police.

