Feds: Doylestown Man is The Straw Hat Bank Robber

57 year old Richard Boyle is in Federal custody. The Doylestown man is accused of being the straw hat bandit.

Boyle is charged with holding up 11 banks in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. According to reports, The FBI says Boyle’s series of armed bank robberies began in early June of 2012 when he’s alleged to have robbed the Colonial American Bank in Horsham. Over the next four years Boyle is accused of holding up 10 more banks. The last alleged bank robbery happened on July 2nd 2016 in North Wales at the PNC bank. The alleged bank robberies netted Boyle nearly 500,000. It’s alleged that Boyle laundered some of the money through his aerial photography business. Boyle is accused of using a straw hat and other pieces of clothing to obscure his identity. The list of banks that Boyle allegedly robbed include locations in Yardley, Wrightstown, Ambler, Royersford, Schwenksville, Blue Bell, Plymouth Meeting and Dresher.