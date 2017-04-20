Lansdale Borough Council Approves Plans For Madison Lot

The face of downtown Lansdale will never be the same.

Borough Council has approved land development plans for the Madison Parking lot. The project includes 181 apartment units and about 22,000 square feet of retail space in six buildings on almost seven acres adjacent the Septa Train Station. Calling it transit oriented development, Borough Council President Denton Burnell voted yes and said developer Equus Capital Partners knows who will rent their product.

“It will be people in their 20’s and 30’s, who possibly have a car. This is exactly what we need. All we’ve ever had in this town is that empty parking lot and it’s not revitalizing this town.”

The vision for the Madison lot has been in the works for more than five years and there have been several variations of the plan that finally won approval Wednesday night. Voting no, Council Member Jack Hansen said the developer has broken promises along the way.

“We were told that Railroad Plaza would be refurbished as part of this project, tonight we were told it’s not part of the project.”

Joining Hansen in voting no were Council Members Rich DiGregorio and Leon Angelichio.