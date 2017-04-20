Preparedness Survey Shows Pa. in The Middle of The Pack

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released the results of the 2017 National Health Security Preparedness Index.

The University of Kentucky helped put together the survey and results. Glen Mays, professor and researcher at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health says, Pa. received high marks for preparedness, but he adds, there’s also areas where improvement is recommended in the Commonwealth.

“Especially in the environmental monitoring area and being able to test for potential health threats in the water, food, soil and in the air.”

Mays, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, Pa. in is the middle of the pack of states for dealing with disease outbreaks and other emergencies that can take place.