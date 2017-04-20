Woman Accused of Robbing Two Sunoco Stations

Towamencin Township Police say a 52 year old Hatfield Township woman is under arrest for two robberies.

Police say, Lisa Fabian targeted Sunoco stations, allegedly robbing a Sunoco station of 250 dollars in Towamencin Township on the 700 block of Valley Forge Road Monday just after 6am. Fabian is also accused of robbing a Sunoco station in Hilltown at around 3am Wednesday. According to records, Fabian fled with 200 dollars. Towamencin Township Police would cross paths with Fabian a short time after the Hilltown robbery. An officer observed Fabian driving a maroon Nissan Sentra on Valley Forge Road at around 4:30 am. The vehicle matched the description provided by witnesses. Police say, Fabian admitted to the two robberies, telling police she used her finger under her shirt to make the workers believe she was armed. Fabian is being held on 10,000 bail in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Fabian faces a preliminary hearing in Lansdale District Court on May 3rd. Fabian will face additional charges in Bucks County for allegedly robbing the Hilltown Sunoco.